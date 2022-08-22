ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.68 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

