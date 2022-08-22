ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 1,187.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

