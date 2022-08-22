ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Griffon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Griffon by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.9 %

Griffon Announces Dividend

NYSE:GFF opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.