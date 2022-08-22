ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $284.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.88 and its 200-day moving average is $273.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

