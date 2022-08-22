ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $619.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

