ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. City’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

