ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.81 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.