ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Down 0.1 %

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.