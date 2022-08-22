ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 26,770 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 882,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

