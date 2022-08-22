ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.