ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT opened at $51.80 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

