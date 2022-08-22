ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 33,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 300,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.