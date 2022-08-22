ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $37,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,482 shares of company stock valued at $124,590 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.95 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -789.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

