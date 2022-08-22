ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.93 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

