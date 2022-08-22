ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,807,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $403.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.2406 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 99.40%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

