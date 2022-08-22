ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

