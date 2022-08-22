ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

