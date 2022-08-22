ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $253.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

