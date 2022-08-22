ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

