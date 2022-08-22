ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,636 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $283.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

