ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,333.80 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,300.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

