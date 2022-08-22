ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $352,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $135.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

