ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.10. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

