ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lisa M. O'neill sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.14 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

