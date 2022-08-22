ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

