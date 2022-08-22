ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

