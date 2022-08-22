ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

