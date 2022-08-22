ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.42 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 99.61%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

