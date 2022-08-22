ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

