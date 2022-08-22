Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
