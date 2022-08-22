Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

