Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 79,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
