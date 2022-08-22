Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

