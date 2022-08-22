Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 99,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

