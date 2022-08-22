ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 95.2% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $233.49 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.