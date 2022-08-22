ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $233.49 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

