Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Kevin Riley Sells 3,779 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

REPX opened at $27.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.