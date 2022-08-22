Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after buying an additional 948,306 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.