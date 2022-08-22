Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 765,300 shares of company stock worth $6,529,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

