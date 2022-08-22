S.C. Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 10,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 124,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

