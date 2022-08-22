Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

