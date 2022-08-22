Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

