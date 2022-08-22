Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

