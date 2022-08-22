SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Profile

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

