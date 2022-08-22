Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE:SE opened at $67.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

