ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $476.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average of $500.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

