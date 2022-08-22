Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

