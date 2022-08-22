South Dakota Investment Council Buys 100 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $454.46 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.25 and a 200-day moving average of $510.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.