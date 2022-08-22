South Dakota Investment Council Buys 5,200 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,582,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,222,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 304,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,052,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

AMN opened at $104.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

