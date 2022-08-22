South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $125,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $77,907,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $68,231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $67,213,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $146.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.