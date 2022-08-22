South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 97,860 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

APLE stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

